Braves will have two games on TBS through June

Braves fans will remember the games airing on TBS. The network is special to the team’s fan base because, for a long time, it televised all of the team’s milestones and monumental moments.
TBS no longer carries the entire Braves slate, but fans can feel a bit of nostalgia for select games.
TBS on Wednesday announced its regular-season schedule through June. The network airs select games every Tuesday.
The Braves have two such games.
They will be on TBS on April 16, when they play the Astros in Houston. The game will be at 8 p.m.
Their next TBS game will be May 21 against the Cubs in Chicago. It will be at 7:30 p.m.
TBS’ baseball broadcast schedule, at least through June, is heavy with American League teams. Whereas the network broadcast the National League Division Series and Championship Series in the 2023 postseason, it has the ALDS and ALCS this year.
