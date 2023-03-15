Braves want pitcher Ian Anderson to ‘get right and back to where he was’

Anderson, 24, exhibited the same command troubles this spring that foiled his 2022 campaign and led to his demotion to Triple-A. He walked eight hitters in 7-1/3 innings this spring.

“We want to get him right,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He wasn’t right again. He worked ... but he wasn’t right, and we just want to get him back going because we’re going to need him. It’s just sometimes that happens, and you have to reset. We’ll send him back (to Gwinnett), get him regular. It became a thing, too, the other two kids (Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd) were pitching so well we ran out of innings for him and Bryce (Elder) both.