Braves vs. Reds: What you need to know

Umpires: Joe West will be the crew chief for the series. Here are the Game 1 assignments:

Home plate: Stu Scheurwater

First base: Marty Foster

Second base: Alan Porter

Third base: Joe West

Left field: Mark Wegner

Right field: Vic Carapazza

Rules: The designated hitter in both leagues will continue through the World Series. The rule requiring a relief pitcher to face a minimum of three batters (unless he starts an inning) remains in effect. The extra-inning designated runner rule will not be in effect.

Next: The winner of the series advances to Houston as MLB goes into a bubble for the remainder of the postseason. The winner plays the winner of the No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Marlins series. Game 1 of the NLDS would be Oct. 6. The NLCS, and World Series, will be held in Arlington, Texas. Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled for Oct. 12 and Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Oct. 20.