Braves vs. Reds: What you need to know

The Braves host the Reds in the best-of-three National League wild card playoff series beginning Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about the series.
Schedule: Only the start time for Wednesday’s Game 1 has been announced, with a first pitch at 12:08 p.m. Thursday’s Game 2 and Friday’s Game 3, if necessary, have not been set. Major League Baseball is waiting to see how some of the other series progress, with the American League starting Tuesday, before announcing the remainder of the schedule.
Roster: The Braves and Reds must announce their 28-man roster by 10 a.m. Wednesday. Teams can keep five players on a taxi squad.
Pitching matchups: Game 1 – Max Fried vs. Trevor Bauer. Game 2 – Ian Anderson vs. Luis Castillo. Game 3 – Kyle Wright vs. Sonny Gray
Weather: The forecast calls for sunny skies with very little chance of rain for all three days of the series. Wednesday the high/low temperatures will be 73/55 degrees for Game 1. Thursday will be 77/51 for Game 2. Friday will be 68/47 for Game 3, if necessary.
Umpires: Joe West will be the crew chief for the series. Here are the Game 1 assignments:
Home plate: Stu Scheurwater
First base: Marty Foster
Second base: Alan Porter
Third base: Joe West
Left field: Mark Wegner
Right field: Vic Carapazza
Rules: The designated hitter in both leagues will continue through the World Series. The rule requiring a relief pitcher to face a minimum of three batters (unless he starts an inning) remains in effect. The extra-inning designated runner rule will not be in effect.
Next: The winner of the series advances to Houston as MLB goes into a bubble for the remainder of the postseason. The winner plays the winner of the No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Marlins series. Game 1 of the NLDS would be Oct. 6. The NLCS, and World Series, will be held in Arlington, Texas. Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled for Oct. 12 and Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Oct. 20.