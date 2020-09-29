STAT: Braves’ odds to reach, win World Series

Vegas oddsmakers place the Dodgers (13/10), Padres (5/1) and Braves (5/1) as the three top contending teams in the NL. The Braves open a best-of-three game wild card series against the Reds Wednesday in Atlanta. The winner takes on the winner of the Cubs-Marlins series in the NLDS in Houston next week.

Tampa (16/5), New York (17/5) and Minnesota (5/1) are three favored teams to represent the AL in the World Series, which will be played Oct. 20-28 at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark in Arlington, Texas.