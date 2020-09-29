STAT: Braves’ odds to reach, win World Series

The L.A. Dodgers (43-17) had the best record in baseball’s shortened season and are favored to win it all (as they have been the last couple of years).
Vegas oddsmakers place the Dodgers (13/10), Padres (5/1) and Braves (5/1) as the three top contending teams in the NL. The Braves open a best-of-three game wild card series against the Reds Wednesday in Atlanta. The winner takes on the winner of the Cubs-Marlins series in the NLDS in Houston next week.
Tampa (16/5), New York (17/5) and Minnesota (5/1) are three favored teams to represent the AL in the World Series, which will be played Oct. 20-28 at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark in Arlington, Texas.
Odds to win World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers (7/2)
Tampa Bay Rays (7/1)
New York Yankees (15/2)
Minnesota Twins (10/1)
Oakland A’s (10/1)
San Diego Padres (10/1)
Atlanta Braves (12/1)
Chicago White Sox (15/1)
Chicago Cubs (16/1)
Cleveland Indians (16/1)
Cincinnati Reds (24/1)
Houston Astros (25/1)
St. Louis Cardinals (33/1)
Miami Marlins (36/1)
Milwaukee Brewers (38/1)
Toronto Blue Jays (38/1)