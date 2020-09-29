X

STAT: Braves’ odds to reach, win World Series

092220 Atlanta: Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (left) and outfielder Ronald Acuna celebrate clinching their third consecutive National League East championship title following an 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
092220 Atlanta: Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (left) and outfielder Ronald Acuna celebrate clinching their third consecutive National League East championship title following an 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 8 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The L.A. Dodgers (43-17) had the best record in baseball’s shortened season and are favored to win it all (as they have been the last couple of years).

Vegas oddsmakers place the Dodgers (13/10), Padres (5/1) and Braves (5/1) as the three top contending teams in the NL. The Braves open a best-of-three game wild card series against the Reds Wednesday in Atlanta. The winner takes on the winner of the Cubs-Marlins series in the NLDS in Houston next week.

Explore3 Keys for Braves in wild card series

Tampa (16/5), New York (17/5) and Minnesota (5/1) are three favored teams to represent the AL in the World Series, which will be played Oct. 20-28 at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

Odds to win World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers (7/2)

Tampa Bay Rays (7/1)

New York Yankees (15/2)

Minnesota Twins (10/1)

Oakland A’s (10/1)

San Diego Padres (10/1)

Atlanta Braves (12/1)

ExploreSteve Hummer: World Series means something this year, right?

Chicago White Sox (15/1)

Chicago Cubs (16/1)

Cleveland Indians (16/1)

Cincinnati Reds (24/1)

Houston Astros (25/1)

St. Louis Cardinals (33/1)

Miami Marlins (36/1)

Milwaukee Brewers (38/1)

Toronto Blue Jays (38/1)

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.