Braves vs. Reds postponed, rescheduled for Sept. 9

The Braves’ game against the Reds on Wednesday night was postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast. It was rescheduled for Sept. 9.

A start date for the game will be announced at a future time, the team said, and all tickets for the game will be honored Sept. 9. Wednesday’s doubleheader was the result of a rainout of Tuesday’s game.

The game was supposed to be the second of a doubleheader. The Braves lost the first game 9-4, their fourth consecutive loss. Chris Sale was scheduled to start the second game, and he will start Thursday against the Mets – two days after he originally was set to pitch Tuesday. Charlie Morton, Spencer Schwellenbach and Reynaldo Lopez will start the remaining three games in Queens, respectively.