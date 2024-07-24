Atlanta Braves

Braves vs. Reds postponed, rescheduled for Sept. 9

Fans receive word via the video wall that the game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to weather at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/TNS)

Fans receive word via the video wall that the game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to weather at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/TNS)
The Braves’ game against the Reds on Wednesday night was postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast. It was rescheduled for Sept. 9.

A start date for the game will be announced at a future time, the team said, and all tickets for the game will be honored Sept. 9. Wednesday’s doubleheader was the result of a rainout of Tuesday’s game.

The game was supposed to be the second of a doubleheader. The Braves lost the first game 9-4, their fourth consecutive loss. Chris Sale was scheduled to start the second game, and he will start Thursday against the Mets – two days after he originally was set to pitch Tuesday. Charlie Morton, Spencer Schwellenbach and Reynaldo Lopez will start the remaining three games in Queens, respectively.

The Braves have lost seven of their past 10 games but remain the National League’s top team in wild-card standings.

Before the postponement, the Braves selected left-hander Zach Logue to the major-league roster. Logue, 28, has a 2.93 ERA in 19 games (11 starts) in Triple-A Gwinnett. He’s struck out 73 in 76-2/3 innings and provides the Braves with another fresh arm. Outfielder Michael Harris II (hamstring) was also shifted to the 60-day injured list (a procedural move). Starter Allan Winans, who struggled Wednesday, was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves open a seven-game road trip Thursday that will take them to New York and Milwaukee. They’re 54-46 at the 100-game mark.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports.

