Braves vs. Dodgers in NLCS: What you need to know

Game 1: Max Fried vs. Walker Buehler

Game 2: Ian Anderson vs. Clayton Kershaw

Game 3: Kyle Wright vs. TBA

Game 4: TBA vs. TBA

Battle of unbeatens

The Braves and Dodgers are the only teams not to have lost a postseason game this year. The Braves swept the Reds and Marlins by a combined score of 24-5. The Dodgers swept the Brewers and Padres by a combined score of 30-11.

Playoff history

The Braves and Dodgers have met in the postseason on three previous occasions. The Braves won the 1996 NLDS, 3-0, and the Dodgers won the 2013 and 2018 NLDS, both 3-1.

Statistically speaking

The Braves and Dodgers were 1-2 in all of baseball in home runs, RBIs, OPS and runs during the regular season. The Braves were first in RBIs, 338-327, OPS, .832-.821 and runs, 349-348. The teams were tied for the major league lead in SLG at .483. The Dodgers were first in home runs, 118-103.

The Braves led the majors in hits (556), OBP (.349), doubles (130) and were second AVG (.268).

The Dodgers led the majors in ERA (3.02), WHIP (1.06) and AVG (.213).

In the postseason, the teams are also 1-2 in ERA with the Braves more than a full run better at 0.92 to 2.00.

Odds

FiveThirtyEight lists the Dodgers with a 74% chance of winning the NLCS and a 53% chance of winning the World Series. The Braves are listed with a 26% chance of advancing and a 13% chance of winning the World Series, the lowest percentages of the four remaining teams.

Weather

There is no rain in the forecast for the entire week in Arlington, Texas so the retractable roof at Globe Life Field should be open.