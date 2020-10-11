Braves vs. Dodgers in NLCS: What you need to know

Here’s what you need to know before Game 1 of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series between the Braves and the Dodgers.
The series
The Braves and Dodgers will play seven straight days (if necessary) beginning Monday. Only the Game 1 time has been announced, 8:08 p.m on FOX. All games will be televised by FOX or FS1.
Starters
The Braves haven’t officially announced their rotation by it clear the first three starters will be Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright. They will need a Game 4 starter and Huascar Ynoa and Bryse Wilson are options. The Dodgers have only announced Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw for the first two games. Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Julio Urias are options to follow.
Game 1: Max Fried vs. Walker Buehler
Game 2: Ian Anderson vs. Clayton Kershaw
Game 3: Kyle Wright vs. TBA
Game 4: TBA vs. TBA
Battle of unbeatens
The Braves and Dodgers are the only teams not to have lost a postseason game this year. The Braves swept the Reds and Marlins by a combined score of 24-5. The Dodgers swept the Brewers and Padres by a combined score of 30-11.
Playoff history
The Braves and Dodgers have met in the postseason on three previous occasions. The Braves won the 1996 NLDS, 3-0, and the Dodgers won the 2013 and 2018 NLDS, both 3-1.
Statistically speaking
The Braves and Dodgers were 1-2 in all of baseball in home runs, RBIs, OPS and runs during the regular season. The Braves were first in RBIs, 338-327, OPS, .832-.821 and runs, 349-348. The teams were tied for the major league lead in SLG at .483. The Dodgers were first in home runs, 118-103.
The Braves led the majors in hits (556), OBP (.349), doubles (130) and were second AVG (.268).
The Dodgers led the majors in ERA (3.02), WHIP (1.06) and AVG (.213).
In the postseason, the teams are also 1-2 in ERA with the Braves more than a full run better at 0.92 to 2.00.
Odds
FiveThirtyEight lists the Dodgers with a 74% chance of winning the NLCS and a 53% chance of winning the World Series. The Braves are listed with a 26% chance of advancing and a 13% chance of winning the World Series, the lowest percentages of the four remaining teams.
Weather
There is no rain in the forecast for the entire week in Arlington, Texas so the retractable roof at Globe Life Field should be open.