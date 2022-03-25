Braves’ value up $225 million since last year, Forbes figures

MLB’s most valuable teams, according to the study, are the New York Yankees at an estimated $6 billion, the Los Angeles Dodgers at $4.075 billion, the Boston Red Sox at $3.9 billion, the Chicago Cubs at $3.8 billion and the San Francisco Giants at $3.5 billion.

Forbes’ estimate of the Braves value may be understated because its analysis doesn’t include teams’ investments in real estate, such as the Braves’ in The Battery Atlanta. But even at the estimated $2.1 billion, the Braves would be worth close to five times as much as Liberty Media paid for the team in 2007 in a complex transaction driven by tax savings. That deal valued the Braves at slightly less than $450 million at the time.