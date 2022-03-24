Braves prospect Spencer Strider had meteoric rise in 2021. What’s next in 2022?

Strider was the Gatorade player of the year for Tennessee his senior year of high school. He became a freshman All-American at Clemson, piling up strikeouts as a starter and reliever. His 12.35 strikeouts per nine innings ranked fourth best in Clemson history.

When the Braves selected Strider, then a draft-eligible sophomore, he’d made four appearances over two years because he missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery. He compiled 63 innings in college.

“Just going through all the changes last year, and a lot of instability, helped me figure out my routine a lot more,” Strider said. “Understanding how to pitch in adverse circumstances that I hadn’t really experienced in college or high school. I didn’t pitch a ton.”

Strider made his spring debut Tuesday, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out three Twins. At times he overwhelmed hitters. Twenty of Strider’s 29 pitches exceeded 96 mph. He hit 100 mph four times.

“We saw a big arm in him last year during the brief look we got,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I like him a lot. I’ve been very impressed with a lot of our young guys we’ve seen in this camp, and he’s one of them.”

Strider spent last season using primarily his fastball and slider, at the Braves’ recommendation. He first was trying to throw the curveball, change-up and slider, admitting that none was particularly effective.

The Braves wanted him to narrow his focus to two pitches, which he said unlocked the player he became. His third pitch, a change-up, has come along well.

“It’s really good,” Strider said. “It’s never going to be a pitch I think I’ll throw more than 10% of the time in a game, but I definitely feel confident in it and have it in my pocket when I need it. When I start getting through a lineup once or twice, three times, it’s going to be helpful.”

While Strider spent almost the entirety of last season as a starter, his makeup suggests he could become a bullpen weapon. It’s possible, if not likely, that whenever he returns to Truist Park, it will be as a reliever.

“I’m fine with whatever role,” Strider said. “I look at being in big-league camp more as an opportunity to face some great competition and get some good feedback, develop my pitches and get ready for the season in whatever capacity that is.”