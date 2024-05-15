Braves Triple-A pitcher Zach Logue throws 6 1/3 hitless innings for Gwinnett

Left-hander Zach Logue fell two outs shy of a seven-inning no-hitter but settled for a one-hit complete-game shutout as the Gwinnett Stripers won 1-0 to split a doubleheader with the Redbirds on Tuesday night in Triple-A baseball at AutoZone Park in Memphis.

The Red Birds won the opener 6-1. Both teams are 20-20.

Logue (1-3) narrowly missed pitching the third no-hitter in Gwinnett history but did deliver the club’s fifth one-hit shutout all-time.