Braves trade Luis Guillorme to Angels

There also is no word on who the Braves will bring up to take Guillorme’s spot. They’re off Thursday before beginning a three-game series in New York versus the Mets on Friday. With Guillorme gone, Luke Williams is the only backup infielder on the roster. The Braves could add David Fletcher, who was with the team for a week while starting second baseman Ozzie Albies recovered from a toe fracture.

Guillorme provided a nice contact bat from the left side, but the Braves shouldn’t lose too much. He never was going to play a large role for them.

The Braves have depth – including Fletcher – and it made sense for them to clear a roster spot. The Angels are dealing with injuries to infielders Anthony Rendon and Brandon Drury. And infielder Luis Rengifo has been out of the lineup with an illness. The Angels will pay the remainder of Guillorme’s salary.

Before the trade, Guillorme was 3-for-20 with three RBIs for the Braves. Along with Fletcher, he helped fill Albies’ void.

Guillorme also pitched for the Braves. In a blowout loss to the Mets, he allowed four runs in an inning.

The Braves’ starting infielders play every day. Barring injury, Guillorme was never going to have much of an opportunity with the Braves.

The Braves acquired Fletcher in a trade with the Angels over the offseason. The next month, they signed Guillorme, which came as a bit of a surprise because it seemed like Fletcher might’ve been in line to be the backup infielder before that.

Now, Guillorme is with the Angels.