Robbie Erlin will start for Braves on Sunday

Erlin threw 43 pitches on Monday, when he allowed four runs (three homers) over 2-2/3 relief innings against the Phillies. Dealing with a deteriorating rotation, the Braves have been forced into bullpen games. Erlin will start their third game employing such strategy.

“We roughed him up a little bit the other day, so he can probably give us 65, 70 pitches,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We got him because he can throw strikes. Hopefully he gets the ball over the plate and stays in the game for us.”