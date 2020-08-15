Robbie Erlin will start for Braves on Sunday

Newly added left-hander Robbie Erlin, who’s made one appearance since joining the Braves a week ago, will start Sunday’s finale in Miami.
Erlin threw 43 pitches on Monday, when he allowed four runs (three homers) over 2-2/3 relief innings against the Phillies. Dealing with a deteriorating rotation, the Braves have been forced into bullpen games. Erlin will start their third game employing such strategy.
“We roughed him up a little bit the other day, so he can probably give us 65, 70 pitches,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We got him because he can throw strikes. Hopefully he gets the ball over the plate and stays in the game for us.”
Erlin, 29, made two appearances with the Pirates this season before he was designated for assignment. The Braves, increasingly desperate for pitching, claimed him and added him to their bullpen mix. In his seven-year career, Erlin has made 38 starts in 109 appearances.
While Erlin might prove successful, his start is another example of where the rotation stands. Once considered well-stocked with pitching, the Braves are starting a player who was cut loose by the worst team in baseball two weeks ago.
The Braves’ losses: Mike Soroka is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb pitched poorly enough that they’re now at the alternate training site. Felix Hernandez isn’t playing. Cole Hamels is nowhere in sight.
Youngsters Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright are two of the team’s three traditional starters, but neither has established a semblance of consistency. The Braves have remained committed to both players every fifth day.
Snitker and his team are taking it one rotation turn at a time. It’d help if Erlin could at least cover several innings. The Braves’ bullpen has been taxed early as their starters haven’t exceeded four innings in 11 of 21 games.