Braves to open 2025 Grapefruit League schedule at Twins, end play in Arizona

The Braves will open their spring training schedule next year with a Feb. 22 game at the Twins, MLB announced Thursday.
In one notable change, the 2025 spring schedules will include several “crossover” games between teams in the Grapefruit League in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona, including the Braves traveling to play the Cubs in Mesa, Arizona, for the final two games of their schedule, March 24-25. All other Braves games will take place in Florida.
Next year’s MLB spring schedule also includes the second year of the Spring Breakout, games that feature members of MLB’s top 100 minor league prospects. The Braves prospects will face the Tigers prospects March 16 in North Port, Florida, the Braves’ spring training home.
The Braves will play 32 games, including four split-squad games.
Overall, the first spring training game in MLB will feature the Dodgers hosting the Cubs in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 20. The second game of the spring is set for the next day when the Yankees host the Rays in Tampa, Florida. The remaining MLB teams all begin play the day after that one.
2025 BRAVES SPRING SCHEDULE
Feb. 22 at Twins
Feb. 23 vs. Rays
Feb. 24 at Orioles
Feb. 25 vs. Red Sox (SS)
Feb. 25 at Pirates (SS)
Feb. 26 vs. Pirates
Feb. 27 at Nationals
Feb. 28 at Marlins
March 1 vs. Blue Jays
March 2 vs. Yankees
March 3 at Rays
March 4 vs. Twins
March 5 OFF
March 6 vs. Marlins
March 7 at Twins
March 8 vs. Pirates
March 9 at Red Sox
March 10 vs. Rays
March 11 vs. Tigers
March 12 at Orioles
March 13 at Phillies
March 14 vs. Nationals
March 15 vs. Twins (SS)
March 15 at Red Sox (SS)
March 16 at Blue Jays
March 17 vs. Red Sox
March 18 OFF
March 19 at Yankees
March 20 vs. Phillies
March 21 at Rays
March 22 at Tigers
March 23 vs. Orioles
March 24 at Cubs
March 25 at Cubs
Note: SS marks a split-squad game.
