Atlanta Braves

Braves to open 2025 Grapefruit League schedule at Twins, end play in Arizona

Exterior shot of CoolToday Park, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in North Port, Florida.

Exterior shot of CoolToday Park, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago

The Braves will open their spring training schedule next year with a Feb. 22 game at the Twins, MLB announced Thursday.

In one notable change, the 2025 spring schedules will include several “crossover” games between teams in the Grapefruit League in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona, including the Braves traveling to play the Cubs in Mesa, Arizona, for the final two games of their schedule, March 24-25. All other Braves games will take place in Florida.

Next year’s MLB spring schedule also includes the second year of the Spring Breakout, games that feature members of MLB’s top 100 minor league prospects. The Braves prospects will face the Tigers prospects March 16 in North Port, Florida, the Braves’ spring training home.

The Braves will play 32 games, including four split-squad games.

Overall, the first spring training game in MLB will feature the Dodgers hosting the Cubs in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 20. The second game of the spring is set for the next day when the Yankees host the Rays in Tampa, Florida. The remaining MLB teams all begin play the day after that one.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

2025 BRAVES SPRING SCHEDULE

Feb. 22 at Twins

Feb. 23 vs. Rays

Feb. 24 at Orioles

Feb. 25 vs. Red Sox (SS)

Feb. 25 at Pirates (SS)

Feb. 26 vs. Pirates

Feb. 27 at Nationals

Feb. 28 at Marlins

March 1 vs. Blue Jays

March 2 vs. Yankees

March 3 at Rays

March 4 vs. Twins

March 5 OFF

March 6 vs. Marlins

March 7 at Twins

March 8 vs. Pirates

March 9 at Red Sox

March 10 vs. Rays

March 11 vs. Tigers

March 12 at Orioles

March 13 at Phillies

March 14 vs. Nationals

March 15 vs. Twins (SS)

March 15 at Red Sox (SS)

March 16 at Blue Jays

March 17 vs. Red Sox

March 18 OFF

March 19 at Yankees

March 20 vs. Phillies

March 21 at Rays

March 22 at Tigers

March 23 vs. Orioles

March 24 at Cubs

March 25 at Cubs

Note: SS marks a split-squad game.

