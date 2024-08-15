Braves to open 2025 Grapefruit League schedule at Twins, end play in Arizona

The Braves will open their spring training schedule next year with a Feb. 22 game at the Twins, MLB announced Thursday.

In one notable change, the 2025 spring schedules will include several “crossover” games between teams in the Grapefruit League in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona, including the Braves traveling to play the Cubs in Mesa, Arizona, for the final two games of their schedule, March 24-25. All other Braves games will take place in Florida.

Next year’s MLB spring schedule also includes the second year of the Spring Breakout, games that feature members of MLB’s top 100 minor league prospects. The Braves prospects will face the Tigers prospects March 16 in North Port, Florida, the Braves’ spring training home.