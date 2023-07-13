Braves to open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies

The Braves will open the 2024 regular season with a six-game road trip at the Phillies and White Sox, the team and Major League Baseball announced Thursday

The season opener at Philadelphia will be March 28. The Braves will then open the home portion of the season with a seven-game homestand against the Diamondbacks and Mets starting April 5.

March 28 at Philadelphia

March 29 OPEN DATE

March 30 at Philadelphia

March 31 at Philadelphia

April 1 at Chicago (AL)

April 2 at Chicago (AL)

April 3 at Chicago (AL)

April 4 OPEN DATE

April 5 vs. Arizona

April 6 vs. Arizona

April 7 vs. Arizona

April 8 vs. New York (NL)

April 9 vs. New York (NL)

April 10 vs. New York (NL)

April 11 vs. New York (NL)

MORE INFO AND COMPLETE SCHEDULE TO COME