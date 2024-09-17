As the Braves embark on their final road trip of the regular season, plans are under way for Fan Appreciation Week during the final homestand.

The Braves end the regular season against the Mets and Royals at Truist Park. The series against the Mets figures to be critical with the teams locked in a battle for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

Fan Appreciation Week will be Sept. 24-29.