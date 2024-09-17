As the Braves embark on their final road trip of the regular season, plans are under way for Fan Appreciation Week during the final homestand.
The Braves end the regular season against the Mets and Royals at Truist Park. The series against the Mets figures to be critical with the teams locked in a battle for the final wild-card spot in the National League.
Fan Appreciation Week will be Sept. 24-29.
Some of the features include:
- Reduced ticket prices in all non-premium locations throughout the ballpark. Tickets starting at $9.
- 50% off concessions until first pitch.
- 50% off City Connect replica jerseys in all ballpark retail locations, including the Braves Clubhouse Store, and 25% off merchandise in all ballpark retail locations.
- Free games in Hope & Will’s Sandlot kids zone.
- Mystery bobblehead giveaway for the first 12,000 fans through the gates Sept. 27, the first game of the final series against the Royals.
For more information, visit braves.com/fanappreciation.
