Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training

The Braves are inviting 26 non-roster players to major-league spring training this season.
Atlanta extended invitations to 11 pitchers, four catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.
Nine players are among the Braves’ top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, including left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster, the team’s top overall prospect. Also included are fellow top-10 prospects Victor Vodnik (a right-handed pitcher at No. 7) and Cal Conley (an infielder at No. 9).
Twelve of the invitees have previous MLB experience. Pitchers Jesse Chavez and Danny Young played with the Braves last season, as did infielder Ehire Adrianza. Infielder Adeiny Hechavarría spent time with the club in 2019 and 2020.
The Braves are set to open camp with 66 players.
Here is the complete list of non-roster players:
Pitchers (11): RH Blake Burkhalter, RH Jesse Chavez, LH Dylan Dodd, LH Brian Moran, RH Roel Ramírez, RH Alan Rangel, RH Yacksel Ríos, LH Jared Shuster, RH Victor Vodnik, RH Brooks Wilson, LH Danny Young
Catchers (4): Drake Baldwin, Ryan Casteel, Joe Hudson, Tyler Tolve
Infielders (6): Ehire Adrianza, Cal Conley, Joe Dunand, Adeiny Hechavarría, Yolmer Sánchez, Luke Waddell
Outfielders (5): Justin Dean, Cody Milligan, Kevin Pillar, Magneuris Sierra, Forrest Wall
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network