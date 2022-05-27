Braves taking fast route to season’s first million in attendance

The Braves entered a three-game series against the Marlins on Friday with home attendance this season of 926,409. They’ll need to average at least 36,796 fans Friday and Saturday, slightly below their season average, to become the first MLB team this year to hit 1 million.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the majors in average attendance per game, have played only 20 home games, have drawn 955,324 and are on the road this weekend.

The Braves rank third among the 30 MLB teams in average attendance per home game (37,056 through Thursday), behind the Dodgers (47,766) and St. Louis Cardinals (38,086).

The Braves are on pace to top 3 million in attendance for the season for the first time since 2000. They did so in 1992 and 1993 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000 at Turner Field.

MLB defines attendance as tickets sold.

World Series replica ring giveaways have provided the Braves an attendance boost this season, drawing sellout crowds of more than 41,500 on two Monday night games. That’s not typically a night of the week that draws such crowds.

The Braves have scheduled two more replica ring giveaway promotions: June 8 (a Wednesday night) against the Oakland Athletics and July 11 (a Monday night) against the New York Mets.