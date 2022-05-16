Braves on pace to draw 3 million for first time since 2000

The Braves finished their third homestand of the season Sunday ranked third among MLB’s 30 teams in attendance and on pace for a franchise milestone.
After roughly one-quarter of their home schedule, the Braves’ average of 37,612 fans per game trails only the Los Angeles Dodgers (49,256) and the St. Louis Cardinals (38,604).
The Braves, with attendance of 789,846 through 21 games at Truist Park, are on pace to surpass 3 million in home attendance for the regular season.
They haven’t topped the 3 million milestone since the 2000 season. The only times they have done so in franchise history were 1992 and 1993 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000 at Turner Field.
Ultimately, whether the Braves achieve 3 million in home attendance this year may depend on how they perform on the field. They’re off to a much slower start there than at the gate, posting a 16-19 record and winning only two of their first 11 series (losing five series and splitting four).
The Braves’ early attendance has been boosted by the carryover effect from last year’s World Series championship. The team has announced sellout crowds of 40,000-plus for nine of the 21 home games this season. Typically, the Braves’ peak attendance comes in the summer months when schools aren’t in session.
The Braves drew 2.3 million fans in the 2021 regular season, when 41,184-seat Truist Park had limited capacity for the season’s opening month because of COVID-19 restrictions before reopening to 100% capacity. The team drew a Truist Park-record 2.655 million fans in 2019.
MLB defines attendance as tickets sold.
The Braves said entering this season they had sold their most season tickets since 2000.
After playing series at Milwaukee and Miami this week, the Braves will return to Truist Park next week for a homestand against the Phillies and Marlins.
About the Author