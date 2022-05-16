Braves on pace to draw 3 million for first time since 2000

The Braves’ early attendance has been boosted by the carryover effect from last year’s World Series championship. The team has announced sellout crowds of 40,000-plus for nine of the 21 home games this season. Typically, the Braves’ peak attendance comes in the summer months when schools aren’t in session.

The Braves drew 2.3 million fans in the 2021 regular season, when 41,184-seat Truist Park had limited capacity for the season’s opening month because of COVID-19 restrictions before reopening to 100% capacity. The team drew a Truist Park-record 2.655 million fans in 2019.

MLB defines attendance as tickets sold.

The Braves said entering this season they had sold their most season tickets since 2000.

After playing series at Milwaukee and Miami this week, the Braves will return to Truist Park next week for a homestand against the Phillies and Marlins.