Braves taking a daily approach to evaluating Ronald Acuña

But the Braves have been clear about something: They will evaluate the outfielder daily. The plan could change based on how he feels.

“He’s come in and checked out every day,” Snitker said. “That’s kind of what we’re going to do is after every game, they’ll check him out, do the strength tests and all that kind of stuff. He’s been great.”

And prior to that series finale versus the Cubs, Snitker said Acuña would not be an everyday outfielder until the 12-month mark after his surgery, which would be in July. If we’ve learned anything so far, it’s that this, too, could change.

“He knew coming in that he wasn’t (going to play every day),” Snitker said. “He was aware of that. They had talked to him about it. We had to be smart.”

Braves excited for big series

The Braves found themselves six games back in the division when they got off the plane Sunday night.

It is only early May, but these four games against the Mets are big.

“I’m kind of glad we’re getting in the division here,” Snitker said. “We’ve been seeing the Mets from afar. We knew they were a really good team. They did really good things here in the offseason. It doesn’t surprise me where they’re at, so I’m kind of glad to play them finally.”

This offseason, the Mets added big names Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha. They are playing much better this season.

“They made some really good additions,” Snitker said. “Every time I turn around, they’re signing somebody else.”

Doubleheader starting pitching

Snitker on Monday announced Charlie Morton would start the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, while Kyle Wright will go in the second contest.

“I talked to Charlie first, kind of like he’s the senior member,” Snitker said. “They’re both going to pitch. He wanted to go the first one, so he gets that. Kyle in a few years will be asked the same thing, probably.”