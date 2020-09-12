Braves strand 22 baserunners in 12-inning loss

Still, for the Braves, any analysis of the game came back to that inexplicable total of 22 runners left on base, at least one in every inning.

“You tell me. I don’t know. What’s the answer?” Braves manager Brian Snitker said afterward. "I mean, it’s not even a small village – it’s a small state – we left.

“I don’t know how to explain it. It isn’t because guys aren’t trying. They want to drive that run in more than anybody wants them to, believe me. It’s just one of those things.”

The Braves, who trailed from the bottom of the first until two out in the bottom of the ninth, had chances to win the game in the 10th, 11th and 12th innings.

They didn’t score in the 10th despite having a runner on third base with one out. They didn’t score in the 11th despite having runners on second and third with none out and the bases loaded with one out. And they didn’t score in the 12th despite having the bases loaded with one out.

The one time Ozuna made an out all night was in the 10th, when his fly ball to right field wasn’t deep enough to score a runner from third.

“It’s hard to get six hits,” Snitker said. “I love him up there in RBI situations.”

Earlier, Ozuna’s hits included an RBI single that trimmed the Nationals' early lead to 5-2, an eighth-inning home run that made it 7-4 and a two-run ninth-inning single that made it 7-6. Then a single by Travis d’Arnaud tied the score, sending the game into extra innings,

For the night, the Braves had 14 hits and drew 12 walks.

“We came back from five down again and scored seven runs,” Snitker said. “It should be enough to win.”

Braves starting pitcher Josh Tomlin, who had pitched six strong innings against the Nationals five days earlier, was hit hard in the first inning this time as four hits, including three doubles, gave Washington a 3-0 lead. The Nationals scored two more runs on three more hits against Tomlin in the third inning.

His night was finished after four innings, continuing a trend of short starts by Atlanta’s rotation. The starters have completed four or fewer innings in 26 of 45 games, and only one of the 30 MLB teams, Boston, has more starts of four or fewer innings this season.

In the Braves' past five games, their starters have lasted three innings (Ian Anderson on Monday), four innings (Kyle Wright on Tuesday), 3-1/3 innings (Tommy Milone on Wednesday), 1-2/3 innings (Robbie Erlin on Thursday) and four innings (Tomlin on Friday).