Braves’ Ronald Acuna helped off field after injury

The Braves' Freddie Freeman, right, is congratulated at home plate by teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) next to Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes, left, after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Atlanta Braves | 39 minutes ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Star outfielder Ronald Acuna had to leave the Braves' game in the fourth inning Friday night after fouling a ball off his left foot.

About an hour after Acuna left the game, the Braves said X-rays revealed no fracture. Acuna’s status is day-to-day, the team said.

Acuna, clearly in pain, fell to the ground as the ball struck him. He was helped off the field and down the dugout steps by Braves manager Brian Snitker and a trainer. Acuna wasn’t putting weight on his left foot.

He was taken to the Braves' clubhouse at Nationals Park in Washington for examination of the injury.

Acuna, 22, has missed time previously this season with wrist and hamstring injuries. He has a .280 batting average with 11 home runs, 22 RBIs and a team-leading 1.088 OPS in 32 games.

Check back for updates on this story.

