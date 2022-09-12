Braves’ starting rotation a big reason for team’s success this season

BreakingNews
New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO – When discussing the Braves, you often think about an offense that could be the best in baseball – the one that turned a four-run deficit into a one-run lead with two outs in the ninth inning in Seattle. The talent jumps off the page when you look at their roster.

The Braves’ rotation, however, might not get enough credit. This season, the group has perhaps exceeded expectations.

Since Aug. 1, the Braves’ starting pitchers rank fifth in baseball with a 3.25 ERA. They are second in strikeouts (234) and second in batting average against (.212).

“I feel, and I have for a while now, that we have a rotation,” manager Brian Snitker said after Saturday’s game in Seattle. “We’re not kind of running guys in and out. We got our five guys that we go with and I think that’s part of our success this year.”

Yes, the offense is dangerous. Yes, this team can win shootouts. But the Braves’ sustained success would not be possible without their rotation.

Max Fried will get National League Cy Young votes. Spencer Strider may win NL Rookie of the Year. Kyle Wright has been one of the sport’s top breakout players. Despite his inconsistency, Charlie Morton has still contributed.

And Atlanta’s rotation has taken shape in an opposite way than anyone could have imagined.

You expected Fried to be the club’s ace, but Wright’s season is a pleasant surprise. Strider has blown away all expectations. We all expected Morton and Ian Anderson to be a huge part of the season, but the Braves sent down Anderson and Morton’s best might be ahead.

The Braves have done this while trying to find solutions for their fifth starter spot. They tried Huascar Ynoa. They went with Bryce Elder. They then stuck with Anderson until they no longer could.

Since the Braves acquired Jake Odorizzi from Houston for left-handed reliever Will Smith, he has posted a 4.97 ERA over six starts. This is not good – as a whole. It requires a closer look, even after a rough start in Seattle.

After moving to a new team, Odorizzi did not pitch well. Then he made a mechanical adjustment during a rain delay in a start versus the Mets and threw well to finish that outing. Then, he held the Pirates to one run over six innings. He followed that with two runs over 5-2/3 innings in St. Louis, a game in which he held the Cardinals hitless for most of his start. His return from arm fatigue did not go well, but he had shown progress before going two weeks between starts.

There is no perfect roster. Around baseball, even contenders are dealing with certain question marks. The Braves are not flawless, but they have gone on an unreal run since the start of June.

Yes, they hit lots of homers. Yes, they hang tons of crooked numbers.

Don’t forget about that rotation, though.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

