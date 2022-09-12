Braves to put single-game playoff tickets on sale next week

The Braves will put single-game playoff tickets for potential Wild Card, National League Division Series and National League Championship Series games at Truist Park on sale to the general public on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m., the team announced Monday. A-List members will have early access with a presale beginning on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
Ticketmaster Verified Fans will have presale access at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22. Pre-registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program is required to gain access to the presale for all potential postseason games at Truist Park. Registration will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Tickets are limited and fans are encouraged to register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program to access the presale. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration will be limited to the seven states that make up Braves Country: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration and tickets will be available online only at www.braves.com/postseason.
