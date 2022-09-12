Braves to put single-game playoff tickets on sale next week

Ticketmaster Verified Fans will have presale access at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22. Pre-registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program is required to gain access to the presale for all potential postseason games at Truist Park. Registration will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets are limited and fans are encouraged to register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program to access the presale. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration will be limited to the seven states that make up Braves Country: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.