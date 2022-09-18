Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark on Sunday

By striking out Philadelphia’s Nick Maton to begin the fifth inning, Strider became the third rookie in franchise history to reach the 200-strikeout mark and the first in the modern era. Strider needed only 130 innings to collect 200 strikeouts.

Explore Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things

Strider joined Bill Stemmyer (239 strikeouts in 1886) and Kid Nichols (222 in 1890) as the only rookies in franchise history to tally at least 200 strikeouts.