Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark on Sunday

Spencer Strider added another milestone in his sensational rookie season during Sunday’s start.
By striking out Philadelphia’s Nick Maton to begin the fifth inning, Strider became the third rookie in franchise history to reach the 200-strikeout mark and the first in the modern era. Strider needed only 130 innings to collect 200 strikeouts.
Strider joined Bill Stemmyer (239 strikeouts in 1886) and Kid Nichols (222 in 1890) as the only rookies in franchise history to tally at least 200 strikeouts.
In the spring, Strider broke camp with the Braves – as a reliever. During his time in the bullpen, Strider displayed his strikeout stuff. All along, the Braves viewed Strider as a starter.
In late May, they finally put him in the starting rotation.
He has not looked back since.
At the beginning of September, Strider set an Atlanta record with 16 strikeouts in a game. He has tallied six double-digit strikeout games in 20 starts.
