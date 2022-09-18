BreakingNews
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
ajc logo
X

Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark on Sunday

Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers against the Phillies. Strider added another milestone in his sensational rookie season. By striking out Philadelphia’s Nick Maton to begin the fifth inning, Strider became the third rookie in franchise history to reach the 200-strikeout mark and the first in the modern era. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers against the Phillies. Strider added another milestone in his sensational rookie season. By striking out Philadelphia’s Nick Maton to begin the fifth inning, Strider became the third rookie in franchise history to reach the 200-strikeout mark and the first in the modern era. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Spencer Strider added another milestone in his sensational rookie season during Sunday’s start.

By striking out Philadelphia’s Nick Maton to begin the fifth inning, Strider became the third rookie in franchise history to reach the 200-strikeout mark and the first in the modern era. Strider needed only 130 innings to collect 200 strikeouts.

ExploreMatt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things

Strider joined Bill Stemmyer (239 strikeouts in 1886) and Kid Nichols (222 in 1890) as the only rookies in franchise history to tally at least 200 strikeouts.

In the spring, Strider broke camp with the Braves – as a reliever. During his time in the bullpen, Strider displayed his strikeout stuff. All along, the Braves viewed Strider as a starter.

In late May, they finally put him in the starting rotation.

He has not looked back since.

At the beginning of September, Strider set an Atlanta record with 16 strikeouts in a game. He has tallied six double-digit strikeout games in 20 starts.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss2h ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
20h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
3h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
17h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
17h ago
Cedar Grove defensive back Kayin Lee is shown during a game Sept. 9 against Collins Hill. Cedar Grove won 40-6. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Football rankings: Cedar Grove remains No. 1 after first loss
4h ago
The Latest
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
3h ago
Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
15h ago
Ronald Acuña leads Braves over Phillies; Ozzie Albies suffers another injury
15h ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
8h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top