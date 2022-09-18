Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House

The Braves, of course, are no stranger to political attention. The team’s plan to leave the city of Atlanta and build a complex in Cobb County sparked soul-searching in City Hall and a development boom surrounding the Braves’ new suburban home.

After Georgia’s Republican-led Legislature rewrote the state’s election laws in 2021, Biden and other politicians pushed Major League Baseball to boycott the All-Star game if it was still held at Truist Park.

When the league moved the game to Denver, Trump quickly called on his supporters to “boycott baseball” and other Republican officials lashed out at the league.

Still, the former president attended Game 4 of the World Series, holding court in a suite with Senate hopeful Herschel Walker.

Even now, the rift over the All-Star game still occasionally surfaces on the campaign trail, with Gov. Brian Kemp often saying the Braves’ triumph over the Houston Astros in the World Series was “poetic justice” after the city lost the showcase event.