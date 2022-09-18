ajc logo
X

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things

Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Late in Saturday’s game, Matt Olson launched a ball to straightaway center that appeared as if it might be a slump-busting home run that, if nothing else, validated his hard work during a difficult time. The ball jumped off the bat at 107 mph.

And then it landed in a glove for a 397-foot flyout.

“I don’t know what happened,” Olson said, smiling. “Maybe some humidity rolled in or whatever.”

ExplorePhotos: Ronald Acuna leads Braves to another win over Phillies

This is how it has been going lately for Olson, who went 4-for-61 over 17 games before Sunday’s series finale versus the Phillies. In that span, he hit a home run and drove in four runs.

Olson, who said he has been consistently under the ball, is working hard. He’s also trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that.

“I’ve gone full dive into mechanics at one point this year, and sometimes you can get a little too far into it as well,” Olson said Sunday morning. “Finding the right line of knowing when to dig in and knowing when to relax and go hit is key. I think any little bit of that right now of taking a step back, going up there and playing baseball, grinding at-bats, that’s where I’m at currently.”

Where is that line?

“If I knew the answer to that one, I don’t think I’d be in this situation right now,” Olson said, chuckling. “There’s definitely a happy medium to the two. You want to be on top of stuff mechanically and video-wise and stuff like that. But it can be paralysis by analysis sometimes. Sometimes, it just takes squaring up one, finding a hole, broken-bat single or whatever it may be, to get you back on track. I’m going up there, competing, having a good approach and a good plan every at-bat. It’s (about) just not seeing the results. All I can do is keep working and keep controlling the mindset leading into each at-bat, and hopefully the results follow.”

You will hear baseball players talk about this fine line. Numbers and video – technology, in general – is prevalent in today’s game. There are more helpful tools than ever, but sometimes players like to simplify everything. But they don’t want to clutter their minds.

Over the last week, Olson has narrowly missed a few home runs. He has pulled a few balls just foul. Those, of course, do not count for anything.

“It’s always good when you find the barrel, sure,” he said. “Hitting it fair and not foul is better. Obviously grinding a good bit right now, and you take any silver lining you can.”

And when talking about his mindset toward balancing video and his own feel, Olson mentioned the phrase about being able to see the forest for the trees. It can be difficult to do that when a hitter is in the weeds with mechanics, video and more.

“Sometimes when you’re just in it every day, you want the results so badly (that) you get in so far,” he said. “Sometimes, you just got to take that step back.”

Ozzie Albies update

Ozzie Albies will not need surgery for his fractured pinkie. He is in a cast.

All the Braves know is that Albies will miss the rest of the regular season. A postseason return might be a possibility for the second baseman.

The Braves on Sunday placed Albies on the 10-day injured list. They recalled infielder Rylan Bannon to take his roster spot. (Ehire Adrianza is on the injured list with a strained left quadriceps).

Bannon collected two hits in 14 at-bats in limited time with the Orioles this season. Vaughn Grissom will probably receive most of the playing time at second base, with Orlando Arcia serving as a backup.

ExploreDaily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race, magic numbers

Success at Truist Park

Saturday marked the Braves’ seventh straight win at Truist Park. This stretch is the team’s longest home winning streak of the season. Atlanta has the second-best home record in the National League.

Any reason for the success at home?

“I just think this place, man,” manager Brian Snitker said Friday. “The energy that’s here, the crowds we’ve been getting. It’s a fun place to play, and these guys feel really good here. I think that energy in that stadium feeds these guys, and they feed off of it. They’ve got a lot of confidence here in this building.”

Snitker said he has heard opposing players talk about Truist Park being one of those difficult environments for visiting teams.

“As our guys have shown,” the manager said, “they’re never out of a game.”

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end17h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
14h ago
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies was removed from the game after the fourth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
12h ago
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers breaks away for a touchdown for a 31-0 lead over South Carolina during the third quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
18h ago
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers breaks away for a touchdown for a 31-0 lead over South Carolina during the third quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
18h ago
Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley (24) scores a touchdown during the second half at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s lackluster run defense gashed frequently by Ole Miss on Saturday
14h ago
The Latest
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies was removed from the game after the fourth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
12h ago
Ronald Acuña leads Braves over Phillies; Ozzie Albies suffers another injury
12h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates hopes his season isn’t over after elbow inflammation
18h ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
5h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top