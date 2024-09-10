Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Reynaldo López leaves start after one inning

The Braves’ Reynaldo Lopez (40) pitches to a Rockies batter during the first inning of the Braves versus Colorado Rockies game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Thursday, September 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By
16 minutes ago

WASHINGTON – With their makeshift lineup, the Braves have heavily relied on their starting pitching as they chase a postseason berth.

Given that, Tuesday presented just about the worst scene for this club: Starter Reynaldo López exited the game after an inning. Jesse Chavez entered the game for the bottom of the second in the series opener against the Nationals.

López’s velocity was down in that inning. On 13 four-seam fastballs, he averaged 91.9 mph – which is 3.6 mph down from his season average. The velocity decrease existed throughout his entire repertoire.

In July, López went on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm inflammation. This essentially became a helpful breather for the guy who transitioned back to starting pitching this season.

The Braves cannot afford to lose López, who has been one of their three best starting pitchers this season – along with Chris Sale and Max Fried.

After tossing a scoreless inning on Tuesday, López has a 2.03 ERA over 128 2/3 innings – his most since throwing 184 frames in 2019. Before his injured-list stint, the Braves regularly gave him extra rest between starts.

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

