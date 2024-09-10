WASHINGTON – With their makeshift lineup, the Braves have heavily relied on their starting pitching as they chase a postseason berth.

Given that, Tuesday presented just about the worst scene for this club: Starter Reynaldo López exited the game after an inning. Jesse Chavez entered the game for the bottom of the second in the series opener against the Nationals.

López’s velocity was down in that inning. On 13 four-seam fastballs, he averaged 91.9 mph – which is 3.6 mph down from his season average. The velocity decrease existed throughout his entire repertoire.