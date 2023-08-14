Braves starter Kyle Wright takes another step in his progression

NEW YORK – Kyle Wright took another encouraging step in his progression.

The Braves transferred Wright to Florida, where he’ll continue ramping up.

“Which is good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s feeling really good right now.”

Wright has been throwing off a mound. If all continues going well, it’s reasonable to assume a rehab assignment might not be far off.

Barring a setback, Wright should still be able to return in September. It seems likely he would need at least a few rehab starts before pitching for the Braves, who have exercised a lot of caution with him because this is a recurring shoulder issue.

Everyone is different, but for a point of reference, Max Fried – who was on the injured list with a forearm strain – made four rehab starts before Atlanta activated him. Pitchers can be on a rehab assignment for up to 30 days.

This should make Braves fans feel better: At the trade deadline, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos had enough faith in Wright returning, and looking like himself, that he didn’t trade for another starting pitcher. Around an hour after the deadline passed, Anthopoulos said the Braves’ training staff – whom he consulted about Wright and other injured players – felt those players would not only be back, but would be effective upon their returns.

In May, Wright hit the injured list with a shoulder strain. He also began the season on the injured list.

In between, he made only five starts. He allowed 14 runs – 12 earned – over 18 2/3 innings.

Fried returned to Atlanta’s rotation on Aug. 4. If and when Wright comes back in September, the Braves’ rotation will finally be at full strength.

Pitching matchups for the Yankees series

Max Fried has made two starts since returning from the injured list. But both came during the three-city road trip.

On Monday, Fried will pitch at Truist Park for the first time since May as the Braves open a three-game series against the Yankees.

Bryce Elder will start on Tuesday, and Charlie Morton will pitch on Wednesday.

The Yankees listed right-hander Clarke Schmidt as Monday’s starter and right-hander Luis Severino as Tuesday’s starter. They haven’t yet announced their starter for Wednesday’s series finale.