Braves starter Kyle Wright takes another step in his progression

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By
8 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK – Kyle Wright took another encouraging step in his progression.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves transferred Wright to Florida, where he’ll continue ramping up.

“Which is good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s feeling really good right now.”

Wright has been throwing off a mound. If all continues going well, it’s reasonable to assume a rehab assignment might not be far off.

Barring a setback, Wright should still be able to return in September. It seems likely he would need at least a few rehab starts before pitching for the Braves, who have exercised a lot of caution with him because this is a recurring shoulder issue.

Everyone is different, but for a point of reference, Max Fried – who was on the injured list with a forearm strain – made four rehab starts before Atlanta activated him. Pitchers can be on a rehab assignment for up to 30 days.

This should make Braves fans feel better: At the trade deadline, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos had enough faith in Wright returning, and looking like himself, that he didn’t trade for another starting pitcher. Around an hour after the deadline passed, Anthopoulos said the Braves’ training staff – whom he consulted about Wright and other injured players – felt those players would not only be back, but would be effective upon their returns.

In May, Wright hit the injured list with a shoulder strain. He also began the season on the injured list.

In between, he made only five starts. He allowed 14 runs – 12 earned – over 18 2/3 innings.

Fried returned to Atlanta’s rotation on Aug. 4. If and when Wright comes back in September, the Braves’ rotation will finally be at full strength.

Pitching matchups for the Yankees series

Max Fried has made two starts since returning from the injured list. But both came during the three-city road trip.

On Monday, Fried will pitch at Truist Park for the first time since May as the Braves open a three-game series against the Yankees.

Bryce Elder will start on Tuesday, and Charlie Morton will pitch on Wednesday.

The Yankees listed right-hander Clarke Schmidt as Monday’s starter and right-hander Luis Severino as Tuesday’s starter. They haven’t yet announced their starter for Wednesday’s series finale.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

METRO LANDMARK
Big bash: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday3h ago

Credit: AP

Stetson Bennett impresses, leads three scoring drives in NFL debut
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot, killed at Buckhead apartment complex, cops say
5h ago

PRESEASON RANKINGS
High school football: Buford starts No. 1 again
5h ago

PRESEASON RANKINGS
High school football: Buford starts No. 1 again
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Bystander shot, killed after fight breaks out in DeKalb, police say
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mets’ letdown of a season puts into perspective difficulty of building Braves’ juggernaut
3h ago
Braves sweep two games, outscore the Mets 27-3
21h ago
Braves Game 1 observations: Allan Winans’ revenge, Matt Olson in homer lead
Featured

Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
Beyonce in Atlanta: Report on the first night of the Atlanta Renaissance Tour
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top