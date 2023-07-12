Braves’ star-studded infield gets its moment in All-Star game

SEATTLE — There may be no greater testament to the Braves’ current place in MLB than bringing their entire infield to the All-Star game – then seeing the unit play an inning together.

Orlando Arcia started at shortstop for the National League. First baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin Riley each entered in the bottom of the fifth, giving the NL an all-Braves infield for an inning.

NL manager Rob Thomson said Monday there was a chance he’d give the Braves an inning together. When he subbed out most of the infield in the fifth, he told Arcia he’d stay in the game so the teammates could share that experience.

“It was one of the most special moments this year so far,” Albies told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “To have the whole infield playing in the All-Star game is pretty sick. It was a great time and a great moment to have that together.”

It could’ve been even better if Thomson hadn’t replaced Braves catcher Sean Murphy with the Dodgers’ Will Smith, though as Albies acknowledged, “You have to give the other guys a chance, too.”

Olson, as he did in the games that count, replaced former Braves first baseman and current Dodger Freddie Freeman. Albies entered for Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez. Riley replaced the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, while Arcia remained at shortstop.

Cubs starter Justin Steele completed a scoreless frame surrounded by Braves in the infield.

“That was so sick, so sick,” Riley told the AJC. “Rob said he was going to do that. That was cool of him to allow us to have that moment. I think Wash (Braves third base coach Ron Washington) was probably pretty happy to see that. It’s something that doesn’t happen pretty often, so I was fortunate to be part of it.”

The Braves’ all-star infield is even more impressive with context. The unit lost two pillars over the past two offseasons in Freeman and shortstop Dansby Swanson, both of whom were named 2023 All-Stars with their new clubs. Yet the Braves charged forward without setbacks.

The team acquired Olson to replace Freeman, and he’s been the best possible alternative to the 2020 NL MVP. He leads the NL with 29 homers and has a .926 OPS.

Replacing Swanson wasn’t seen as going quite as smoothly, but the Braves bet on Arcia, and it has paid off. Arcia has hit .294/.345/.424 with seven homers, 28 RBIs and 34 runs scored. He has 21 multi-hit performances in 71 games.

Albies, meanwhile, is a three-time All-Star who’s statistically on track to be among the best power-hitting second basemen in history. He’s hitting .262 with an .826 OPS this season. His 22 home runs are five more than the next-highest total from a second baseman.

Riley has made consecutive All-Star teams and seems to have his best years ahead. He’s hitting .266 with a .775 OPS. His 16 homers are third among NL third basemen, while his 44 RBIs rank sixth.

Under Washington’s tutelage, the Braves’ infield also has excelled defensively – even if not all metrics agree on each individual.

“I’m here because of those guys,” Braves all-star starter Bryce Elder said. “They’re putting the ball in play, they’re hitting it hard, and those guys are making plays and allowing me to be here. It’s awesome to be here with them and I can’t thank them enough.”

Each of the infielders is under 30 years old and signed to a multi-year deal, so this might not be the last time they join each other at the Midsummer Classic. But the fifth frame of this All-Star Game will always be a memorable one. The MLB-best Braves showcasing their infield to a national audience.

“It was a really cool moment for them to work it like that for us,” Olson told the AJC. “You look around and you see the dudes you’re always playing with, out there in the All-Star game, was a cool experience for us.

“You have your little units. You’re all a team, but outfielders, catchers, infielders. To be able to have us all here – Arcia getting his first full every-day role with us, to do what he’s done. Then Ozzie and Austin, they’re going to be in the All-Star talk every year. It’s cool to have everybody here.”