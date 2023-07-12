Braves at the All-Star Game: Follow coverage in the AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
7 minutes ago
X

The Atlanta Braves filled the dugout at the All-Star Game in Seattle on Tuesday night, sending a whopping eight players to the Mid-Summer Classic, and today’s AJC ePaper has a (fittingly) 8-page special section about the game and the Braves.

The Atlanta squad had a quiet night at the plate, but the National League still won 3-2. Today’s special section breaks down the game, details how each Braves player performed and takes a deep dive into how the game is evolving to try to increase the appeal to younger fans – including the addition of a pre-game red carpet walk that saw superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. sporting some serious (and unique) bling!

Subscribers can check it all out at this link to Braves After the Game, where the AJC delivers the best coverage of the Braves all season long: https://editions.ajc.com/app/AJCFEE/archive/bravesafterthegame

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

The section also links to multiple photo galleries from the festivities and includes a funny video of former Brave Freddie Freeman being interviewed during the game as he mans first base.

ExploreHow to find AJC posters of the All-Star players

Read continuing coverage of the Atlanta Braves on ajc.com and the AJC app.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening8h ago

Credit: AP

How Braves fared in 2023 MLB All-Star game
7h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MURPHY: A memo to national media - Brian Kemp is no moderate savior
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett welcomes new teachers, and hopes they’ll stay
14h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett welcomes new teachers, and hopes they’ll stay
14h ago

Credit: AP

‘It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy.’ Support grows for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
6h ago
How Braves fared in 2023 MLB All-Star game
7h ago
National League wins 3-2 to snap nine-game losing streak to American League
8h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
6h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
19h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top