Braves at the All-Star Game: Follow coverage in the AJC ePaper

The Atlanta Braves filled the dugout at the All-Star Game in Seattle on Tuesday night, sending a whopping eight players to the Mid-Summer Classic, and today’s AJC ePaper has a (fittingly) 8-page special section about the game and the Braves.

The Atlanta squad had a quiet night at the plate, but the National League still won 3-2. Today’s special section breaks down the game, details how each Braves player performed and takes a deep dive into how the game is evolving to try to increase the appeal to younger fans – including the addition of a pre-game red carpet walk that saw superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. sporting some serious (and unique) bling!

The section also links to multiple photo galleries from the festivities and includes a funny video of former Brave Freddie Freeman being interviewed during the game as he mans first base.

