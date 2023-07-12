Salvador Perez ‘proud’ of Venezuelan countryman Ronald Acuña

BreakingNews
Deadly crash shuts down busy DeKalb road near Mercer University campus

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
27 minutes ago
SEATTLE – Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez is one of the best Venezuelan players in MLB history. And he’s loved watching Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña join that mix, as well.

“Amazing; he’s really fun,” Perez told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. “Hopefully God keeps him healthy so he can continue to do what he does. It makes me a little more proud that he’s from Venezuela. So it’s great what he’s doing.”

Last summer at the All-Star game, Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera marveled at his Venezuelan countryman Acuña, saying the Braves slugger is his son’s favorite player. Perez mentioned Acuña is the newest grand talent from his country that young fans will idolize.

“A lot,” Perez said when asked how proud he is of Acuña. “Like me, (Jose) Altuve, Miggy, Jose (Alvarado), guys who played a long time ago like Omar Vizquel, Victor Martinez. Now (Acuña’s) like the big guy from our country.”

That’s high praise from Perez, an eight-time All-Star and World Series champion (2015) who’s spent his entire career with the Royals.

Acuña has long been one of the game’s best talents, dating back to when he was MLB’s No. 1 prospect in 2018. But he’s reached a new tier this year, making him the heavy National League MVP favorite at the midway point.

Acuña has hit .331 with a .990 OPS in the first half. He’s hit 21 home runs and stolen 41 bases, giving him the chance to blow past the 40-40 club and into his own stratosphere. Acuña’s contributions have led the Braves to a 60-29 record, best in MLB.

“I’ve known him for five or six years,” Perez said. “We’ve been together a couple times. It’s amazing. He’s gone to another level. We’re all super excited about what he’s doing.”

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

