Atlanta Braves

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL

053124 braves photo
053124 braves photo
053124 braves photo
053124 braves photo
053124 braves photo
053124 braves photo
1 / 6
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna smiles as he discusses his injury prior to the game against the Nationals at Truist Park Thursday. Acuna suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during last Sunday’s game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. He will undergo season-ending surgery. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — Ronald Acuña Jr. on Wednesday underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in Los Angeles. Acuña will stay in Los Angeles for “a month or more” as he begins his rehabilitation process, Braves manager Brian Snitker said ahead of Thursday’s series opener with the Nationals.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

ElAttrache performed Acuña’s first ACL surgery – the one on his right knee – in 2021.

Snitker said he wasn’t able to talk to Acuña after the operation, with “the time (difference) and everything.” But head athletic trainer George Poulis sent Snitker a text saying everything went well with the procedure.

On May 26 in Pittsburgh, Acuña, who was on second base, bolted toward third after a pitch before changing his mind and quickly turning back. He suffered a complete tear of his left ACL on this play. He’s out for the season.

On Wednesday, ElAttrache repaired Acuña’s knee. The superstar can now begin the rehab process.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Rivian

Rivian launches second generation of its flagship EV models

Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LISTEN
Atlanta Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’
2h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: John Spink

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub
2h ago
The Latest

In loss to Boston, Braves shut out for first time in over a year
Braves feel they ‘dodged a bullet’ after Jarred Kelenic appeared to injure his wrist
Peachtree Sports Network to broadcast 13 Stripers games
Featured

Credit: Charles Nixon

Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more