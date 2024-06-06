Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL

WASHINGTON — Ronald Acuña Jr. on Wednesday underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.
Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in Los Angeles. Acuña will stay in Los Angeles for “a month or more” as he begins his rehabilitation process, Braves manager Brian Snitker said ahead of Thursday’s series opener with the Nationals.
ElAttrache performed Acuña’s first ACL surgery – the one on his right knee – in 2021.
Snitker said he wasn’t able to talk to Acuña after the operation, with “the time (difference) and everything.” But head athletic trainer George Poulis sent Snitker a text saying everything went well with the procedure.
On May 26 in Pittsburgh, Acuña, who was on second base, bolted toward third after a pitch before changing his mind and quickly turning back. He suffered a complete tear of his left ACL on this play. He’s out for the season.
On Wednesday, ElAttrache repaired Acuña’s knee. The superstar can now begin the rehab process.
