Atlanta Braves

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game with apparent knee injury

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. jogs to the dugout after grounding out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. jogs to the dugout after grounding out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
By
35 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH – Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Sunday’s game in the first inning after appearing to injure his left knee.

Acuña, who led off the game with a hard-hit double, appeared to begin running toward third base after a pitch, then quickly turned back. But his knee seemed to give out, and he crumpled to the dirt. He was writhing around in considerable pain.

The Braves are calling it “left knee soreness” for now. But Acuña will need undergo further evaluation and full testing, which may not be completed until after the team returns to Atlanta following its series finale in Pittsburgh. The Braves will fly back home on Sunday night, which means they might not have an update on Acuña until Monday.

After Acuña fell to the ground, ssistant athletic trainer Nick Flynn and manager Brian Snitker went out to Acuña. Third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo also walked over, then first base coach Tom Goodwin did the same.

Acuña eventually got up and began walking slowly walking off the field. He had a limp. He didn’t seem to be able to put much pressure on his left leg.

For the bottom of the first inning, Jarred Kelenic entered the game to play left field. Adam Duvall shifted from left field to right field.

In 2021, Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee. And this spring, he missed time due to right meniscus irritation.

This injury is to the other knee. In 2018, Acuña sprained his left ACL and was out for a month.

More to come …

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay T

The case of the armadillo: Is it spreading leprosy in Florida?

Credit: Warrick Page - American Battle M

Surprise discovery makes ‘Memorial Day much more significant for us’

Credit: Contributed

Student on heart transplant list gets personal graduation ceremony at Emory hospital

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Utter tragedy on I-75 a chilling reminder this summer driving season

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Utter tragedy on I-75 a chilling reminder this summer driving season

Credit: Highto

Wife of Georgia Army reservist killed in Jordan: ‘I feel proud’
The Latest

Take a photo tour of Braves players and memorabilia in the Baseball Hall of Fame
45m ago
Upcoming homestand could be time Braves offense turns it around
2h ago
What you need to know: Bobbleheads and beach towel giveaways vs. Nationals
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 gets top billing in Atlanta Jazz Festival
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival