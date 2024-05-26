Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game with apparent knee injury

PITTSBURGH – Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Sunday’s game in the first inning after appearing to injure his left knee.
Acuña, who led off the game with a hard-hit double, appeared to begin running toward third base after a pitch, then quickly turned back. But his knee seemed to give out, and he crumpled to the dirt. He was writhing around in considerable pain.
The Braves are calling it “left knee soreness” for now. But Acuña will need undergo further evaluation and full testing, which may not be completed until after the team returns to Atlanta following its series finale in Pittsburgh. The Braves will fly back home on Sunday night, which means they might not have an update on Acuña until Monday.
After Acuña fell to the ground, ssistant athletic trainer Nick Flynn and manager Brian Snitker went out to Acuña. Third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo also walked over, then first base coach Tom Goodwin did the same.
Acuña eventually got up and began walking slowly walking off the field. He had a limp. He didn’t seem to be able to put much pressure on his left leg.
For the bottom of the first inning, Jarred Kelenic entered the game to play left field. Adam Duvall shifted from left field to right field.
In 2021, Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee. And this spring, he missed time due to right meniscus irritation.
This injury is to the other knee. In 2018, Acuña sprained his left ACL and was out for a month.
More to come …
