Braves star Ralph Garr feels blessed to be part of inaugural HBCU game

Lucas played baseball for Florida A&M, served in the U.S. Army and played six years in the Braves minor league system, topping out at Triple-A.

He then joined the club’s front office, and in 1976 he essentially became the majors’ first Black general manager. Braves owner Ted Turner retained the GM title, but he gave Lucas a promotion and all the responsibilities of the job -- and the title of vice president of player personnel. In 1978, Lucas hired Bobby Cox to be manager and picked Bob Horner No. 1 in the draft.

By the time Lucas became GM, Garr had been traded to the Chicago White Sox after about eight seasons with the Braves. Garr did have a chance to interact with Lucas when he was in the minor leagues. He admired Lucas and wanted to make him proud, even after graduating to the big leagues.

Every year before spring training, Garr’s teammate and good friend Dusty Baker drove from California to Florida, picking up Garr in Ruston, Louisiana, on the way. But one spring, Garr and Baker stayed at home as they held out for better contracts. Until Lucas called.

“(Baker said), ‘Mr. Lucas called me, did he call you?’ I said, ‘Yes, he called me, too. Let’s get out of here.’ And we headed on down to spring training,” Garr said.

Lucas died three years into his GM tenure from a sudden brain hemorrhage. In 2006, he and Garr were inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame.

The HBCU Classic is a great way to honor Lucas and further the Braves’ efforts to grow the game, Garr said.

As he sits in the Coolray Field bleachers, Garr said he will be filled with pride in his beloved alma mater and the Braves, an organization he believes to be the best in baseball.

“We as Black Americans have really contributed a lot to the game of baseball, and we just don’t want anyone to forget,” Garr said. “Like Henry Aaron always said, he don’t want nobody to forget Babe Ruth or Mickey Mantle. He just don’t want nobody to forget Mr. Aaron. And that’s a good thing. We are all in this together, whether we want to be or not. And I’m glad that the Braves make me feel like that.”