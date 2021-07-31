Braves squander early 4-run lead, lose to Brewers

“The command wasn’t as good,” manager Brian Snitker said. “The previous two, he was throwing a lot of strikes. The fastball was leaking today. It just wasn’t as sharp. It happens. Hopefully he bounces back, uses this and gets back to where he was the last two starts.”

2. Toussaint couldn’t stop the bleeding. He allowed consecutive hits to lead off the third before Omar Narvaez’s sacrifice fly scored Milwaukee’s first run. After a walk and strikeout, Avisail Garcia blasted a curveball in the bottom of the zone to tie the game at four.

Making matters worse, Toussaint started the next inning by hitting Jackie Bradley with a pitch. Kolten Wong doubled. Then Willy Adames, who’s been such a threat in Milwaukee’s lineup, smashed a three-run homer to make it 7-4. The Brewers added another run off reliever Sean Newcomb.

“Command wasn’t there,” Toussaint said. “They got timely hits when they needed them. You just have to execute better.”

In two innings, the Braves’ 4-0 lead turned into an 8-4 deficit. It was a brutal sequence for the Braves, who again fell short of reaching the .500 mark, dropping to 51-53.

Caption Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) celebrates with Austin Riley (27), who hit a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. The poor pitching wasted the Braves’ early offense. They attacked Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, who entered the night with a National League-best 2.12 ERA. The Braves posted four runs on five hits in the first frame against one of baseball’s best pitchers, yet lost the game.

“In an inning or game, it doesn’t happen to (Corbin) very often,” Snitker said. “You look at his numbers. So you hope you can strike like that before he gets himself locked in. A lot of good pitchers are like that. You have to get them early before they get their command and get locked in. And we did. You hope you can make that stand and hold.”

Corbin was far from his best, allowing a season-worst five runs on nine hits in only four innings.

4. Third baseman Austin Riley has gone scorched earth the last few days. He homered for the fourth consecutive game, a personal best, with his two-run shot off Burnes in the first inning. He’s resembling the player who tormented opposing pitchers in May during a career-best stretch.

5. Outfielder Adam Duvall, one of the team’s acquisitions before Friday’s trade deadline, arrived in time to start in left field and hit fifth. Duvall went 1-for-4 with an RBI in his Braves return. He also made a nice throw to nab baserunner Eduardo Escobar at home plate to end the fourth inning.

“He is just such a great guy, teammate and professional,” Snitker said. “The good thing is, it’s probably just like coming home here (Duvall spent parts of the past three seasons with the Braves). He was familiar with everybody here and it wasn’t the big deal jumping into the clubhouse because everyone was so glad to see him. It was good to have Adam back.”

Brewers 9, Braves 5 (box score)

Stat to know

4 (Riley has homered in four consecutive games.)

Quotable

“I was really happy to see him walk through those clubhouse doors.” – Snitker on Duvall

Up next

The Braves and Brewers continue their series Saturday. Braves lefty Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.55) will oppose Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff (7-5, 2.14).