Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ single-game tickets on sale Friday

Atlanta Braves fans crowd around the Phil Niekro statue outside of the third base gate at Truist Park, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Fans waited in line for the gates to open to receive an OutKast bobblehead, featuring duo Big Boi and Andre 3000. The first 15,000 fans received this bobblehead. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves fans crowd around the Phil Niekro statue outside of the third base gate at Truist Park, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Fans waited in line for the gates to open to receive an OutKast bobblehead, featuring duo Big Boi and Andre 3000. The first 15,000 fans received this bobblehead. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Single-game tickets for the Braves’ 2025 regular season will go on sale Friday at noon.

Braves Insiders will have early access with a presale beginning at 11 a.m. Fans can sign up to be a Braves Insider at Braves.com/newsletter by 11:59 p.m. today to receive the presale code.

The Braves’ home schedule begins on April 4 against the Marlins.

With a balanced schedule, the Braves will play at least one series against each team.

Select 2025 ticket packages will be available beginning Friday, including the Girls Night Out on April 5 and Star Wars on May 7, as well as new offerings like the Braves’ first Hello Kitty ticket package on April 10. Visit Braves.com/promo for details on ticket packages. Additional ticket packages will be released at a later date.

The Braves Batting Practice Experience will also go on sale Friday at noon. It will be available for purchase at Braves.com/battingpractice.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves fans won’t have new streaming option similar to plan for Hawks
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Breaking down the Braves’ need for a starting pitcher
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Five Hawks games returning to Peachtree TV
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Following success of MLB's big-spenders, smaller market teams try to counter amid RSN...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves fans won’t have new streaming option similar to plan for Hawks
Family area outside Truist Park to undergo expansion
Former Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud signing with Angels
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Educators prepare for how Trump could reshape school policy
The STD epidemic has slowed dramatically in the U.S. but not in Georgia
City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security