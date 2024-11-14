Braves’ single-game tickets on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for the Braves’ 2025 regular season will go on sale Friday at noon.
Braves Insiders will have early access with a presale beginning at 11 a.m. Fans can sign up to be a Braves Insider at Braves.com/newsletter by 11:59 p.m. today to receive the presale code.
The Braves’ home schedule begins on April 4 against the Marlins.
With a balanced schedule, the Braves will play at least one series against each team.
Select 2025 ticket packages will be available beginning Friday, including the Girls Night Out on April 5 and Star Wars on May 7, as well as new offerings like the Braves’ first Hello Kitty ticket package on April 10. Visit Braves.com/promo for details on ticket packages. Additional ticket packages will be released at a later date.
The Braves Batting Practice Experience will also go on sale Friday at noon. It will be available for purchase at Braves.com/battingpractice.
