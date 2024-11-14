Braves’ single-game tickets on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for the Braves’ 2025 regular season will go on sale Friday at noon.

Braves Insiders will have early access with a presale beginning at 11 a.m. Fans can sign up to be a Braves Insider at Braves.com/newsletter by 11:59 p.m. today to receive the presale code.

The Braves’ home schedule begins on April 4 against the Marlins.