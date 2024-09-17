Single-game tickets for potential Wild Card Series, National League Division Series, and National League Championship Series games at Truist Park will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Thursday.

All Premium Club Members and A-List Members will have early access with a presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who signs up for the Braves Insider Newsletter at Braves.com/Postseason by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday will receive a code to participate in a presale at noon Thursday.