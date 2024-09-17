Breaking: AG’s office drops money laundering charges in training center RICO case
Atlanta Braves

Braves single-game playoff tickets go on sale to general public Thursday

Atlanta Braves fans wait in line outside of the third base gate at Truist Park, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Fans waited in line for the gates to open to receive an OutKast bobblehead, featuring duo Big Boi and Andre 3000. The first 15,000 fans received this bobblehead. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves fans wait in line outside of the third base gate at Truist Park, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Fans waited in line for the gates to open to receive an OutKast bobblehead, featuring duo Big Boi and Andre 3000. The first 15,000 fans received this bobblehead. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
5 hours ago

Single-game tickets for potential Wild Card Series, National League Division Series, and National League Championship Series games at Truist Park will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Thursday.

All Premium Club Members and A-List Members will have early access with a presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who signs up for the Braves Insider Newsletter at Braves.com/Postseason by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday will receive a code to participate in a presale at noon Thursday.

Tickets are limited, and fans are encouraged to sign up for the Braves Insider Newsletter to access the presale. Eligible presale purchasers will be limited to the following states: Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

A very limited number of suites and hospitality areas are available for potential postseason home games. Each hospitality postseason purchase includes a deposit for a group or hospitality outing for the 2025 season. Contact (404) 577-9100 x3 or groups@braves.com for more information.

