Braves signing Jake Lamb to bolster bench

Lamb, 30, spent 2014-20 with the Diamondbacks before joining the A’s last September. He hit .193/.283/.352 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 31 games last season. Those numbers were greatly helped by his time in Oakland, when he slashed .267/.327/.556 with three homers and nine RBIs in just 13 games.

Lamb has been derailed by injuries in recent seasons, but he was an All-Star in 2017 and hit 59 homers across the 2016-17 seasons with the Diamondbacks. The left-handed hitter gives the Braves much-needed bench power and yet another individual with a track record.