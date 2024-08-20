Braves sign third baseman Gio Urshela, quickly insert him into lineup

The Braves have signed third baseman Gio Urshela to fill the void created by the injury to Austin Riley.

Urshela will start at third Tuesday night when the Braves host the division-leading Phillies in the opening of a three-game series. He will bat eighth.

Riley after he was hit by a pitch Sunday against the Angels. On Monday, he underwent an MRI that revealed a fracture in his right hand. The Braves said they expect him to miss approximately six to eight weeks.