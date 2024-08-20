Braves sign third baseman Gio Urshela, quickly insert him into lineup

The Braves have signed third baseman Gio Urshela to fill the void created by the injury to Austin Riley.
Urshela will start at third Tuesday night when the Braves host the division-leading Phillies in the opening of a three-game series. He will bat eighth.
Riley after he was hit by a pitch Sunday against the Angels. On Monday, he underwent an MRI that revealed a fracture in his right hand. The Braves said they expect him to miss approximately six to eight weeks.
Urshela already had been designated for assignment by the Tigers. He cleared waivers Sunday.
The 32-year-old Urshela signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with the Tigers in the offseason. He played in 92 games and batted .243 with five home runs and 37 RBIs.
Urshela, a native of Cartagena, Colombia, has played for the Guardians, Yankees, Twins, Blue Jays, Angels and Tigers. He has 69 career homers and a .273 batting average in the majors.
The Braves also placed Riley on the 10-day injured list, backdated to August 19. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred reliever A.J. Minter to the 60-day injured list.
MORE TO COME
About the Author