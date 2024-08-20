Atlanta Braves

Braves sign third baseman Gio Urshela, quickly insert him into lineup

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 10
The Braves signed veteran third baseman Gio Urshela on Tuesday to step in at third base to replace the injured Austin Riley. Take a look at Urshela playing for the Detroit Tigers.
By
Updated 45 minutes ago

The Braves have signed third baseman Gio Urshela to fill the void created by the injury to Austin Riley.

Urshela will start at third Tuesday night when the Braves host the division-leading Phillies in the opening of a three-game series. He will bat eighth.

Riley after he was hit by a pitch Sunday against the Angels. On Monday, he underwent an MRI that revealed a fracture in his right hand. The Braves said they expect him to miss approximately six to eight weeks.

Urshela already had been designated for assignment by the Tigers. He cleared waivers Sunday.

The 32-year-old Urshela signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with the Tigers in the offseason. He played in 92 games and batted .243 with five home runs and 37 RBIs.

Urshela, a native of Cartagena, Colombia, has played for the Guardians, Yankees, Twins, Blue Jays, Angels and Tigers. He has 69 career homers and a .273 batting average in the majors.

The Braves also placed Riley on the 10-day injured list, backdated to August 19. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred reliever A.J. Minter to the 60-day injured list.

MORE TO COME

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves sign IF Gio Urshela after Austin Riley goes on IL with broken hand
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves’ Austin Riley has right hand fracture, will miss 6-8 weeks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves take another major blow, losing 3B Austin Riley for 6-8 weeks with broken hand
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Initial tests on Austin Riley’s hand/wrist ‘inconclusive’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Auction house hopes to resolve issue with Braves ‘expediently and amicably’
Braves players have missed 733 games (and counting) due to injury
Braves’ Austin Riley has right hand fracture, will miss 6-8 weeks
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog