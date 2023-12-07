Braves sign left-hander Angel Perdomo to split contract for 2024

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

In October, Perdomo underwent Tommy John surgery, so he’ll miss 2024. (This was reported first by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.) The Braves claimed Perdomo off waivers from Pittsburgh before non-tendering him.

That the Braves signed him despite this might mean that they believe he has upside.

In 2023, the lefty posted a 3.72 ERA over 29 innings. The reliever has a 5.55 ERA over 48-2/3 frames in the majors.

But in a small sample size, his strikeout ability has been encouraging.

Perdomo has a 35.8% strikeout rate in the majors. He averages around 94 mph with his four-seam fastball, and he complements it with a slider and change-up.

At Triple-A in 2023, Perdomo had a 3.18 ERA over 22-2/3 innings. With Atlanta, he’ll rehab after his procedure.

White is due $7 million in 2024 and $8 million in 2025. He has club options for three years after that. He’ll be an expensive minor leaguer if that’s his role going forward.