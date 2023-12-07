Braves sign left-hander Angel Perdomo to split contract for 2024

Atlanta Braves
By
47 minutes ago

In the middle of November, the Braves non-tendered left-hander Angel Perdomo as they cleared space on their 40-man roster.

On Thursday, they announced they signed him to a non-guaranteed split contract for 2024.

The Braves outrighted infielder Evan White, acquired in the deal that netted Jarred Kelenic, to Triple-A Gwinnett. This took White off the 40-man roster.

In October, Perdomo underwent Tommy John surgery, so he’ll miss 2024. (This was reported first by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.) The Braves claimed Perdomo off waivers from Pittsburgh before non-tendering him.

That the Braves signed him despite this might mean that they believe he has upside.

In 2023, the lefty posted a 3.72 ERA over 29 innings. The reliever has a 5.55 ERA over 48-2/3 frames in the majors.

But in a small sample size, his strikeout ability has been encouraging.

Perdomo has a 35.8% strikeout rate in the majors. He averages around 94 mph with his four-seam fastball, and he complements it with a slider and change-up.

At Triple-A in 2023, Perdomo had a 3.18 ERA over 22-2/3 innings. With Atlanta, he’ll rehab after his procedure.

White is due $7 million in 2024 and $8 million in 2025. He has club options for three years after that. He’ll be an expensive minor leaguer if that’s his role going forward.

