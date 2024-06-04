Braves sign infielder Brian Anderson to major league contract

Braves fans might remember Anderson from his days in Miami, where he played third base and outfield for the Marlins from 2017-22. He spent 2023 with the Brewers, but they released him before the postseason.

With Tacoma, Anderson hit .270 with a .797 OPS over 148 at-bats.

After Sunday’s game, the Braves optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp, which cleared a spot on the active roster for Anderson. With Tromp, the Braves had three catchers.

The Braves now have a right-handed bat off the bench in Anderson.