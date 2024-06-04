Braves sign infielder Brian Anderson to major league contract

BOSTON — The Braves on Tuesday signed infielder Brian Anderson to a major-league contract.
Anderson is active for Tuesday’s game in Boston.
Anderson was with the Tacoma Rainiers — the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners — before they released him Saturday.
Braves fans might remember Anderson from his days in Miami, where he played third base and outfield for the Marlins from 2017-22. He spent 2023 with the Brewers, but they released him before the postseason.
With Tacoma, Anderson hit .270 with a .797 OPS over 148 at-bats.
After Sunday’s game, the Braves optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp, which cleared a spot on the active roster for Anderson. With Tromp, the Braves had three catchers.
The Braves now have a right-handed bat off the bench in Anderson.
