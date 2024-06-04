Atlanta Braves

Braves sign infielder Brian Anderson to major league contract

Brian Anderson of the Marlins hits an RBI double in the 10th inning at Truist Park on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By
30 minutes ago

BOSTON — The Braves on Tuesday signed infielder Brian Anderson to a major-league contract.

Anderson is active for Tuesday’s game in Boston.

Anderson was with the Tacoma Rainiers — the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners — before they released him Saturday.

Braves fans might remember Anderson from his days in Miami, where he played third base and outfield for the Marlins from 2017-22. He spent 2023 with the Brewers, but they released him before the postseason.

With Tacoma, Anderson hit .270 with a .797 OPS over 148 at-bats.

After Sunday’s game, the Braves optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp, which cleared a spot on the active roster for Anderson. With Tromp, the Braves had three catchers.

The Braves now have a right-handed bat off the bench in Anderson.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

