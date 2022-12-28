ajc logo
Braves sign catcher Sean Murphy to six-year contract extension

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 6 minutes ago

The Braves signed catcher Sean Murphy, who they acquired earlier in the month, to a six-year, $73 million contract.

The deal, which runs through the 2028 season, includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029.

Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million per season from 2025-28.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

The Braves landed Murphy in a three-team trade with the Athletics and Brewers. This is the the fifth notable extension the Braves have given out in 2022.

ExploreHow Sean Murphy went from under-recruited high schooler to one of baseball’s best

