Braves sign catcher Sean Murphy to six-year contract extension

The Braves signed catcher Sean Murphy, who they acquired earlier in the month, to a six-year, $73 million contract.
The deal, which runs through the 2028 season, includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029.
Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million per season from 2025-28.
The Braves landed Murphy in a three-team trade with the Athletics and Brewers. This is the the fifth notable extension the Braves have given out in 2022.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
