Braves shut out by Giants, trimming NL East lead

“In the sixth inning, I would have lost some money there,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I loved where we had the deck stacked, too, the guys we had up there. But a lot of credit goes to Webb.”

Relievers Tyler Rogers and Jay Jackson completed the shutout, just the fifth time this season the Braves have been shut out.

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Braves starter Huascar Ynoa kept his team in the game, holding the Giants to two runs on three hits in six innings. Ynoa has made three starts since returning from an 81-game stint on the injured list with a broken hand. In those three starts, he has allowed five earned runs in 17-1/3 innings, equivalent to a 2.60 ERA.

“I didn’t go into the start with any fear or anything like that,” Ynoa, speaking through an interpreter, said of facing the 84-45 Giants. “I try to make sure I never go into any starts hesitant or fearful. My mentality is I go out there and I’m attacking the hitters.”

“These are good lineups he’s facing, really good lineups,” Snitker said of Ynoa’s past two starts against the Yankees and Giants. “He can hang in there, I think, with anybody in the game, really. He has kind of proven that, and his stuff plays against anybody. ... There is a lot of upside and a lot to like about this guy.”

4. The Braves’ bullpen allowed three runs, turning the 2-0 deficit into 5-0. Richard Rodriguez allowed a solo homer to Mike Yastrzemski, just the second run Rodriguez has allowed in 12 games since joining the Braves. Chris Martin surrendered two runs on four hits, the second consecutive outing in which he has been scored upon.

5. Giants second baseman Tommy La Stella continued to thrive against his former team, turning an Ynoa fastball into a 397-foot home run to right field in the first inning -- his third homer in 15 career games against the Braves. He also drove in the Giants’ second run with a third-inning sacrifice fly.

La Stella entered the night hitting .321/.406/.607 (1.013 OPS) for his career against the Braves. He was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game of the series Friday.

La Stella, 32, was originally drafted by the Braves in 2011 and made his major-league debut with them in 2014 before being traded to the Cubs for relief pitcher Arodys Vizcaino in November 2014. He signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Giants as a free agent in February.

Giants 5, Braves 0 (box score)

Quotable

“I think it’s definitely given me a little bit more confidence, and it’s allowing me to enjoy the adrenaline and the competition a little bit more.” -- Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa on his past two starts, both effective, against the Yankees and Giants.

By the numbers

1-for-10: Braves with runners in scoring position Saturday, including 1-for-7 in that situation against Logan Webb.

32-32: The Braves’ record at home this season, compared to 37-27 on the road

Next game

The Braves and Giants will complete the three-game series Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Ian Anderson (5-5, 3.56 ERA in 18 starts this season) is scheduled to pitch for the Braves in his first start since July 11. He has been on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. As of Saturday, the Giants hadn’t announced their starter for the series finale.