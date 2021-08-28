The Braves were going nowhere. Now they’re pulling away

Acuna was lost for the duration. Marcell Ozuna mightn’t return this season, if ever. Cristian Pache fizzled early and is playing for Gwinnett. Ender Inciarte was waived. That’s a starting outfield plus one. None of those four have done a thing for the Braves lately. Somehow, though, losing an entire outfield has proved a catalyst.

Knowing he needed to buy in bulk, general manager Alex Anthopoulos began dealing and kept going. Over the 14 days leading to the July 30 trade deadline, he imported four outfielders. Eddie Rosario has just been activated. Adam Duvall hit a home run in Friday’s comeback victory over the first-place Giants. Jorge Soler hit the game-winning homer. Joc Pederson made the game-saving catch. The everyday players the Braves reaped in July have hit 14 homers and amassed 44 RBIs.

Said manager Brian Snitker of his team’s acquisitions: “They’ve all helped us win a game, or two, or three.”

Said pitcher Max Fried: “That’s kind of what we needed. We needed a different person to pick us up every night.”

The Braves rank eighth among MLB clubs in runs, third in homers, eighth in OPS. Their rotation’s ERA is the 12th-lowest. Their bullpen has blown the ninth-fewest saves. The team is eighth in run differential. If such numbers indicate this team isn’t great at anything except hitting the ball over the wall, they also tell us the Braves aren’t bad at anything. They’re on pace to win 88 games. They won 90 in 2018 and 97 in 2019, but greatness is too much to ask of a club working without Acuna and Mike Soroka.

August began with us wondering if the Braves would spend a day above .500. It will end with us casting glances ahead to October. The Braves will almost surely be the National League’s No. 3 seed. Milwaukee is apt to be the No. 2. The team to beat remains the Dodgers, though the reigning champs must catch and pass the Giants to be spared the indignity of the wild card game. As it stands, the Dodgers or Giants will have been eliminated before the Braves play their first postseason game.

Are we getting ahead of ourselves? Maybe. This is Atlanta, where leads never seem to last. Still, the Mets seem done and the Phillies have lost 11 of 16 and – let’s face it – the Braves again appear the class of this division.

Fried again: “You take the days as given to you. Coming down the stretch, it’s all about winning today.”

Of the Braves’ final 35 games, only 12 – counting the resumption of the suspended game with San Diego – will come against teams above .500 as of noon Saturday. The division is again theirs to lose. They stopped losing at the moment the Mets and Phillies stopped winning. This surely wasn’t the way the Braves wanted to play it, but they’ll take it.