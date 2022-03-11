Braves set date for World Series ring ceremony

-Recognition of 2021 award winners April 8.

-World Series replica ring giveaway to the first 40,000 fans through the gates April 11 for the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

-Recognition of the Georgia Bulldogs’ football national championship April 13.

The Braves were originally scheduled to open the season with a six-game road trip, but the lockout delayed MLB’s opening day by a week and fittingly recast the defending champs’ April 7 home opener as also their first game of the season. The Braves dubbed their opening homestand “Champions Week” in Thursday night’s email to fans.

“Play Ball! We are happy to say those words again, and we look forward to seeing you at Truist Park very soon,” the email began.

The six road games originally scheduled for March 31 through April 5 (four against the Marlins in Miami and two against the Mets in New York) will be made up by adding three games to the end of the regular season, playing nine-inning doubleheaders and possibly using previously scheduled mutual off day(s).

Despite the lockout, the Braves will enter the season with their most season tickets sold in at least 22 years, Greg Maffei, CEO of team owner Liberty Media, said last month. He also said the Braves have sold out of premium seats and suites at Truist Park for the season.