Braves set 28-man NLCS roster

Braves pitchers get in their workout Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, ahead of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 26 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Braves announced their 28-man roster for the National League Championship Series ahead of Game 1 Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series is a best-of-seven and won’t include any off days.

There were no changes from the division series roster, when the Braves added young pitchers Huascar Ynoa and Bryse Wilson. Neither Ynoa nor Wilson factored into the NLDS, when the Braves swept the Marlins in three games, but both will likely make their debuts in the longer championship series.

The roster features 15 pitchers and 13 position players. The Braves’ bench includes catcher Tyler Flowers, infielders Pablo Sandoval and Charlie Culberson, and rookie outfielder Cristian Pache.

The Braves’ NLCS roster as listed by the team:

Pitchers (15): RH Ian Anderson, LH Grant Dayton, LH Max Fried, RH Shane Greene, RH Chris Martin, LH Tyler Matzek, RH Mark Melancon, LH A.J. Minter, RH Darren O’Day, LH Will Smith, RH Josh Tomlin, RH Jacob Webb, RH Bryse Wilson, RH Kyle Wright, RH Huascar Ynoa

Catchers (2): Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Flowers

Infielders (6): Ozzie Albies, Charlie Culberson, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Pablo Sandoval, Dansby Swanson

Outfielders (5): Ronald Acuna, Adam Duvall, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache

The Dodgers likewise announced their roster, which includes 15 pitchers and 13 position players. The roster was released as follows:

Pitchers (15): RHP Pedro Baez, RHP Walker Buehler, RHP Dylan Floro, RHP Tony Gonsolin, LHP Victor Gonzalez, RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Joe Kelly, LHP Clayton Kershaw, LHP Adam Kolarek, RHP Dustin May, LHP Jake McGee, RHP Blake Treinen, LHP Julio Urias, LHP Alex Wood

Position players (13): C Austin Barnes, IF Matt Beaty (L), OF Cody Bellinger (L), OF Mookie Betts, IF/OF Kiké Hernández, IF Max Muncy (L), OF Joc Pederson (L), OF AJ Pollock, IF Edwin Ríos (L), SS Corey Seager (L), C Will Smith, IF/OF Chris Taylor, 3B Justin Turner

