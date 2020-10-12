Braves set 28-man NLCS roster

There were no changes from the division series roster, when the Braves added young pitchers Huascar Ynoa and Bryse Wilson. Neither Ynoa nor Wilson factored into the NLDS, when the Braves swept the Marlins in three games, but both will likely make their debuts in the longer championship series.

The roster features 15 pitchers and 13 position players. The Braves’ bench includes catcher Tyler Flowers, infielders Pablo Sandoval and Charlie Culberson, and rookie outfielder Cristian Pache.