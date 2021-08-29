ajc logo
Braves send reliever to Gwinnett, clearing roster spot for Anderson

Braves relief pitcher Edgar Santana throws during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
Braves relief pitcher Edgar Santana throws during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Credit: Joe Puetz

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

The Braves optioned relief pitcher Edgar Santana to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a spot on the active roster Sunday for starter Ian Anderson.

Santana is 3-0 with a 3.82 ERA in 36 games for the Braves this season, including a 2.78 ERA over his last 20 appearances dating to June 16.

The Braves acquired Santana, a 29-year-old right-hander, from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash on April 8. He made his Braves debut on April 30.

Anderson was activated from the injured list to start Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, his first major-league game in seven weeks. He had been on the IL since the All-Star break, last pitching in a major-league game on July 11. He made four starts for Gwinnett on a rehabilitation assignment this month.

More to come on this story.

