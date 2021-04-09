Braves acquire RHP Edgar Santana from Pirates

Santana, 29, last appeared in a major-league game in 2018. He appeared in 88 contests from 2017-18, posting a 3.31 ERA with 74 strikeouts against 24 walks as a reliever. But his recovery from Tommy John surgery kept him sidelined in 2019. He missed the shortened season due to a PED suspension (Boldenone).

Santana allowed seven runs in 4-2/3 innings this spring. The Pirates designated him for assignment April 5.