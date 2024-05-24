Braves’ Sean Murphy hits another home run as he rehabs with the Gwinnett Stripers

Braves catcher homered for the second time in two games with the Gwinnett Stripers but the Triple-A team fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 12-11 on Thursday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Murphy went 2-for-6, including a double, and had two RBIs. He is on a rehab assignment while recovering from an oblique injury he suffered on opening day.

The 11 runs scored by the Stripers is the highest total of the season for the club.