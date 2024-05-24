Braves’ Sean Murphy hits another home run as he rehabs with the Gwinnett Stripers

Braves catcher homered for the second time in two games with the Gwinnett Stripers but the Triple-A team fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 12-11 on Thursday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Murphy went 2-for-6, including a double, and had two RBIs. He is on a rehab assignment while recovering from an oblique injury he suffered on opening day.
The 11 runs scored by the Stripers is the highest total of the season for the club.
Gwinnett is 23-25.
