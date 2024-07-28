Braves’ Reynaldo López leaves start due to forearm tightness

Dylan Lee took over for López in the fourth inning.

And now, the Braves face the possibility of life without the MLB ERA leader for an undetermined amount of time.

López gave up three hits, and walked a batter, over three scoreless innings. But he wasn’t sharp. Still, his last three four-seam fastballs, in order, registered at 95.5 mph, 96.5 mph and 97.4 mph, so there wasn’t much indication that he was hurt.

And then in the top of the fourth inning, Lee began warming up. This was, of course, an ominous sight. It meant that López likely wouldn’t return.

And he did not.

López leads MLB with a 2.06 ERA. Atlanta needs him.

The Braves are already without Max Fried, who is on the injured list with left forearm neuritis. Fried threw in the outfield before Sunday’s game at Citi Field. It seems his injury isn’t the worst-case scenario, and that he’s feeling better since the Braves placed him on the injured list.

Now Atlanta must deal with López’s forearm tightness.

This season, the Braves have given López a lot of extra rest as he transitions back to starting. Still, Sunday’s start put him at 104 2/3 innings this season – or 38 2/3 innings more than he hurled last season.

The Braves’ bad luck seems to be continuing. And when will it end?

Everyone would like to know.