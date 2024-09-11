Braves’ Reynaldo López lands on injured list for the second time this season

The Braves recalled right-hander Daysbel Hernández to take López’s roster spot and be part of their bullpen. Hernández has allowed one earned run over 11 major-league innings this season, and joins the Braves having posted a 2.59 ERA over 41-2/3 frames at Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

In addition, the Braves brought up infielder Cavan Biggio, who was acquired in a weekend trade with the Giants. The Braves optioned Luke Williams, who had started four consecutive games at second base after Whit Merrifield suffered a fracture in his foot. Biggio could start for the Braves at second base until Merrifield returns.

In Tuesday’s first inning, López’s velocity was down by a significant margin. His first three four-seam fastballs: 89 mph, 90.6 mph, 91.1 mph. Overall, he averaged 91.9 mph on 13 four-seamers in that inning – a 3.6 mph dip from his season average before that.

“I just saw the velocities were not good,” Snitker said. “And then I talked to him after and kind of made him fess up. He wanted to keep going, but it was like when he stepped on it, it didn’t feel great.”

The Braves removed López from the game. After they defeated the Nationals, López, speaking through interpreter Franco García, said he was surprised to see his first fastball register at 89 mph because he thought it would be 95 mph.

“A little bit of tightness,” López said of what he felt. “I’ve always felt like I’ve had the mobility and the ability to, when I need to reach back and throw 95 (mph), 97 (mph), to be able to do it, and I just wasn’t able to do that (Tuesday), and I think that’s what ultimately led to the decision.”

López has a 2.03 ERA over 128-2/3 innings this season. He’s been one of baseball’s more pleasant surprises, but is now on the injured list for the second time this season. In July, he landed on it because of right forearm inflammation.

López hadn’t thrown this many innings in a season since 2019, when he logged 184 frames. He’s been a full-time relievers over the past few seasons, but the Braves signed him with the intention that he could start for them.

His presence is important for their rotation. With Chris Sale, Max Fried and López, the Braves would have a terrific top three for the postseason – if they get there. But for now, they must replace López.

López’s spot comes around Monday against the Dodgers. Because of Thursday’s off-day, though, the Braves could have Max Fried – Wednesday’s starter in Washington – make that start on regular rest. Grant Holmes could be in the rotation in place of López, but the Braves also could call up AJ Smith-Shawver, Ian Anderson or Bryce Elder.